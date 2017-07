A commercial building in Hernan Cortez St., Barangay Tipolo in Mandaue City was razed by an early morning fire today.

The fire at GIP Plastican Building started around 4:53 in the morning, and was declared fire out at 6:48 A.M.

The building is owned by Jennifer Pitugo.

According to fire investigator SFO1 Edgar Vergara, faulty electrical wiring caused the fire.

Damaged was pegged at P3 million. No one was hurt.