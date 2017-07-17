Miner buried in limestone at Danao mine

LIMESTONE at a small scale mining site in Barangay Tuburan Sur, Danao City, collapsed, burying a miner.

Danao City Councilor Roland Reyes identified the victim as Jessie Olivar, whose body was dug up by rescuers from the limestone landslide.

Another miner was injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The rescuers gradually dug the limestone in an attempt to rescue the miner, gave him CPR and transported him to the Danao Provincial Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” Reyes said in Cebuano.

The other miner sustained minor injuries and was discharged from the hospital after his condition stabilized, Reyes added. Reyes is the coordinator of the City’s Disaster Office.

He said the mine site is not far from houses, thus, if any landslides happen or the tunnels collapse, it could affect the nearby houses.

Reyes said the family of the victim may get financial assistance from the Danao City government.

Meanwhile, Department of Environment and Natural Resources Officer in Charge Michelle Ondigo said they will investigate whether the mine is registered. She said that the mine has actually been abandoned.