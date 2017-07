ABOUT P275,000 worth of drugs, including P25,000 worth of shabu were seized from a chicharon (pork rind) vendor who was arrested in a drug bust by operatives of the regional Phillipine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-7) at Sitio Siervas, Barangay Poblacion 1 in Carcar City, Cebu at 5:30 am on Saturday.

The 47-year-old suspect named Glenn Alcoseba is a resident of the area.

PDEA-7 information officer Leah Albiar said Alcoseba is a high value target.