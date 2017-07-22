Search for article

Cebu militants angered over martial law extension

Sentro ng Progresibo at Nagkakaisang Manggagawa (SENTRO) and Partido ng Mangagawa (PM) hold ‘End Martial Law’ forum at Pier Cuatrol Hotel.
CDN PHOTO/ MICHELLE PADAYHAG

Cebu-based militant groups voiced their anger over Congress’s decision to extend martial law in Mindanao until the end of the year.

Dennis Darige, coordinator of Partido Manggagawa said it is unnecessary to extend Martial Law and it will be very expensive.

“Instead of buying tanks and firearms what Marawi City needs are rebuilding their houses and other social reform programs,” he said.

On Saturday, the House of Congress voted 254-14 and the Senate voted 16-14 in favor of extending Martial law in Mindanao until the end of 2017.

President Rodrigo Duterte placed Mindanao under martial Law after the Maute terror group attacked Marawi City last May 23, causing an exodus of its residents to various areas across the country including Cebu.

