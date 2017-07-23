Search for article

Policeman imposter nabbed at Consolacion market

02:28 PM July 23rd, 2017

A MANDAUE City resident posing as a police officer was arrested by police at a public market in Consolacion town, Cebu Saturday afternoon.

The 50-year-old suspect identified as Reynaldo Villas of Sab-a, Barangay Labogon, Mandaue City faces charges of swindling and usurpation of authority for allegedly extorting money from bystanders and market shoppers.

When police officers went to the market and sought an ID card from Villas, he failed to produce any and was brought to the Consolacion police precinct.

