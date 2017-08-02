P20K marijuana found in Bohol traveler’s bag

PACKS of marijuana were found inside the luggage of a traveler bound for Bohol province at the Cebu Port Authority last Monday morning.

Almar Zafra, a 24-year-old native of Barangay Loboc, Bohol, was arrested by police after they found the marijuana in his possession at Terminal 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Insp. Joffrie Rosell said Zafra had just visited his father who was confined at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center and was headed back to Bohol when he was caught with 11 large packs of marijuana worth P20,000.

Zafra told the police that the marijuana leaves were for his own personal consumption.