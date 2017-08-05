Ginebra deals NLEX first loss

Games Today

CALASIAO, Pangasinan — With five players shooting in twin digits, Barangay Ginebra became the first side to deal NLEX a defeat in the PBA Governors’ Cup as Joe Devance’s 23 points showed the way for the Gin Kings in a 110-97 Petron Saturday Special Game win at Calasiao Sports Complex here.

The Gin Kings wriggled free from a tight first half with a solid effort in the third period, scooting away to an 86-71 lead heading into the final frame which they protected to rise to 3-1 overall.

NLEX thus saw a six-game winning streak dating back to the last conference come to a halt, dropping to 4-1 and giving coach Yeng Guiao more or less a clear picture as to how far his Road Warriors have come since a massive facelift in the off-season.

Justin Brownlee fired 22 points, had 13 rebounds and six assists and LA Tenorio had 17 points and seven feeds.

Scottie Thompson was the only Ginebra starter who failed to finish in twin digits with five but had 11 assists and seven rebounds in another brilliant all-around effort.

Aaron Fuller had 20 points and 17 rebounds for the Road Warriors who remain to have their finest start in the Guiao era. /Inquirer