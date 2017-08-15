Man shot dead in Consolacion

A MAN was shot dead by an unidentified assailant in Consolacion town on Saturday evening.

36-year old Antonio Pasaje Alcala suffered from multiple gunshot wounds after a lone assailant fired at the victim at Sitio Laray, Barangay Cansaga.

Alcala was brought to a hospital in Mandaue City but was declared dead on arrival.

The suspect, a resident of Danao City, was a drug surrenderee in his town.

PO2 Mark Rosaroso of Consolacion Police said investigators recovered five sachets of shabu, four empty shells of a .45 caliber pistol and a mobile phone from the crime scene.

Consolacion PNP is currently conducting hot pursuit operation against the suspect.