Charlottesville violence and the PD push

There is a resurgence of groups in the United States of America who belong with the alternative right like the white supremacist, neo-Nazi, KKK and Jew haters. This is highlighted in the violence when right wing supremacist groups — racists rallyists — and the anti-racism supporters met in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Charlottesville violence happened when a racist rally was met by an anti-racist rally. When the two groups met, the racist supporters attacked with a racist supporter driving his car into the crowd of anti-racist protesters, killing one person and injuring several others.

Then came US President Donald Trump’s ambiguous remark on the Charlottesville, Virginia, incident where he failed to condemn the ultra-rightist, KKK and the racist group for the attack. Trump instead blamed both sides for the violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

His ambiguous remark earned him a lot of condemnation from some sectors of the community even from his fellow Republican partymates.

The media and politicians were critical of the President’s ambiguous stance. It also prompted all members of the President’s committee on humanities and arts to resign from their posts and the military leadership to condemn the President’s stance on the attack.

The President tried to correct himself by clearly condemning the rightist and racist group, but he eventually went back to his original stand of blaming both sides for the violence.

Apparently, the US President is left isolated as many of his supporters are also not happy with the position he has taken on the Charlottesville incident. Some groups are even blaming the President for encouraging ultra-rightist groups, the racists, the Neo-Nazi and the KKK to become active again in the US. There is even a plan to hold widespread protests and rallies of these groups of racists in the different states of the US.

However, the Republican members continue to support the President despite their condemnation of his stand on the Charlottesville violence.

* * *

The push of the national and Cebu provincial government led by Gov. Hilario Davide III to adopt the peritoneal dialysis (PD) that is considered more convenient and more affordable to many especially those with end-stage kidney diseases.

The hemodialysis is the more popular treatment adopted in the country, but it has become expensive for poor patients, despite the subsidy from PhilHealth. Peritoneal dialysis (PD) is a treatment for kidney failure that uses the lining of your abdomen or belly to filter your blood inside your body.

A dialysis solution of water with salt and other additives flows into the abdomen through a catheter that is implanted into one’s stomach.

The peritoneal dialysis is said to be considered a home-based dialysis, meaning it can be done at home or in the office and allows the patient to travel and live a normal life.

Why was it not introduced before? It was, but it resulted in many patients getting an infection because this kind of treatment would require a lot of sanitization and cleanliness, and these patients were not prepared for these before.

Now, with Dr. Rene Catan of the Cebu Provincial Health Office, the Cebu provincial government is enthusiastic in introducing and promoting PD in Cebu to help kidney patients and provide them with a treatment that is more accessible and more affordable.

I would like to thank Governor Davide for his understanding and compassion for taking the lead in introducing and pushing for the adoption of peritoneal dialysis in Cebu.