Militant and youth groups staged protests in Cebu City on Monday to call for justice for the slain 17-year-old Kian delos Santos. The group even placed dummies along the street of Colon to demand an end to the extrajudicial killings across the country.

People on Facebook and Twitter shared contrasting views on the protests and on how the current administration and other sectors of the society handle the drug problem.

Chevy Kathleen Alsola-Cuizon said, “We are one in condemning the acts of police who are abusing their power. But let us not be selective in our call for justice. Those victims who were killed by drug users (… their killers) should also be punished.”

Nico Pasaol posed a question for the protesting groups: “Do you know the entire story? Do you know the victim personally? Maybe you should wait for the full investigation before staging protests.”

Marc Russell Tan, for his part, said, “Calling for justice is fine. But what about the 16-year old girl who was raped and murdered by a drug addict?”

Jose Carlos Rapadas, on the other hand, commented on the church’s call to stop extrajudicial killings: “If you will be one of the victims, or become casualties of war, the Church will still call for justice for you. The Church is not perfect, but it will fight for your rights.”

