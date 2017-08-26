Kevin Kwan talks about his writing process and his books’ rich characters

BOOK lovers are in for a special treat today at Kevin Kwan’s book signing event by National Book Store at the Sky Wing of SM Seaside City Cebu.

This will be the first time Kris Aquino, who has a role in the movie adaptation of Kwan’s bestselling first book, “Crazy Rich Asians” will be seen in a public event with the Singaporean author.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two have expressed on Instagram how much they are looking forward to seeing each other in person. In an Instagram post last Friday, Kris said: “Flying to Cebu tomorrow, can’t wait to see all of you on Sunday! And finally I’ll get IRL friendly w/ @kevinkwanbooks (we’re now going to be more than just textmates at last).”

Kwan was as carefree as summer when he arrived at SM Seaside City Cebu’s Sky Hall—straight from the airport—to join the media and other guests for yesterday afternoon’s press conference and book signing. “Cebu is so warm and happy.

I had such a warm welcome,” he said. Kwan answered questions about his much-loved trilogy as well as the highly anticipated movie adaptation of “Crazy Rich Asians,” which chronicles the lavish lifestyle of Singapore’s elite set.

At the heart of the story is Nick Young who goes on a vacation with his longtime girlfriend Rachel Chu to his home country, Singapore.

Nick, however, did not tell Rachel important details about his family, including the fact that he is heir to one of the biggest fortunes in Asia.

”Crazy Rich Asians” features an all-Asian cast led by Constance Wu who plays Rachel Chu and newcomer Henry Golding who portrays Nick Young.

Also in the cast are Gemma Chan (Astrid Leong), Michelle Yeoh (Eleanor Young), Harry Shum Jr. (Charlie Wu) and Fiona Xie (Kitty Pong).

Filipino actor Nico Santos, who is known for his role in “Superstore,” will play Catty. Kwan, however, could not yet divulge details about the role of Kris Aquino.

Kwan said that his books (Crazy Rich Asians, Crazy Rich Girlfriend and Rich People Problems) were all inspired by Singaporean and other Asian families whom he met during his travels around Asia.

“These dynamic people who are doing so many things in their lives inspired me to create a diverse collection of characters in the novels,” said Kwan.

He also revealed that he had just recently discovered that writing from his laptop inside a cafe can be relaxing. “It was fun writing on my laptop,” Kwan said.

“I never expected that I could write with all the noise going on because I had such a disciplined schedule.”

The author revealed that his first two books were written in a corner of his living room inside his New York apartment.

“I was so used to having a very disciplined schedule, got fixated that I could never write outside my living room and recently, writing from a cafe can be really motivating,”said Kwan.

And while a lot of readers have been wondering why he could accurately outline each setting in the books, Kwan said he had been to all these places.

“I did not have an insider. I have been to Palawan and experienced the Philippines’ night life,” he said.

Amid the trilogy’s massive success, the author said he was thankful that the readers of all ages embraced his books and that he was happy they represented Asia well.

”My book’s popularity was a stroke of luck which allowed it to break into a movie,” he added.

While busy promoting third book “Rich People Problems” and preparing for the release of the movie, Kwan has his hands full, writing a new TV series, which is scheduled to air next year.

While his three books are satire, the series will be a drama, a totally different genre.

*Catch Kevin Kwan today at 2 p.m. for a book signing by National Book Store at the City Wing of SM Seaside City Cebu. Kris Aquino will host the event.