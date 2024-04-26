World Women’s Wellness Day: Understanding women’s wellness

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Women of today are seen as much more open, confident and more vocal of their feelings, aspirations and goals in life.

Gone are the days that women are just so used to following orders from the male population.

This time they make it a point to be at par with them or sometimes go beyond them, not in a competitive way, but in a way of showing women too can take on bigger tasks.

This goes beyond the realm of working and professionalism.

Women today are also more concerned about their wellness. Wellness as a whole and not just the mere fact of being ‘okay,’

Today, as we celebrate World Women’s Wellness Day, let’s dive into the deeper picture of the what wellness is and how can one gain optimal wellness.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Rowena V. Mende, PhD, associate professor of Psychology, shared her own thoughts on wellness.

“Wellness to me is optimal state of functioning—physical, mental, emotional & social. When we are well, we are not just illness-free but we feel good about ourselves and our bodies. We view circumstances positively—not that everything is perfect, but, when something goes wrong, we are confident that we can deal with it and roll with the punches,” said Mende.

Mende also pointed out the wellness involves actively doing behaviors to maintain the optima state.

This means one should engage in healthy-enhancing behaviors, like physical activities, eating well and good quality of sleep.

While this is not really something new to most women, but the amount of women engaging into active lifestyles, and doing things that produces happy hormones today are increasing.

This can also be because the information dissemination about wellness and health today for women are more accessible.

“Women who would like to take a more active approach to their health have to make sure they look for the right information that is appropriate for women. What I appreciate about this current time is that information is so readily available, only we have to be cautious and really look for the right one,” Mende said.

Yes, information is very much accessible for everyone today, she also shares her thoughts on being cautious about believing what they see online or in other forms of information.

“For example, there are so many people with platforms talking about health but we have to look for the credible one. (Personally, I listened to interviews of Dr. Ellen Langer [she also has a book] and Dr. Sara Gottfried [a Harvard-trained MD who also has books specifically about women’s health]),” she added.

In terms of facing problems, problems vary, providing unique experiences.

Males tend to focus on problem-solving, while females seek emotional support. Males handle sudden stress better; females cope better with long-term stress.

“An interesting article we discussed in class is about resilience in young adulthood that discusses masculinity as including traits characterized by an instrumental orientation or a focus on “getting the job done” while femininity includes traits characterized by interpersonal orientation or “concern for the welfare of others,” said Mende.

On World Women’s Wellness Day, we celebrate women’s newfound confidence and proactive approach to well-being.

They’re breaking stereotypes and embracing holistic wellness. Dr. Rowena V. Mende emphasizes the importance of proactive self-care amidst abundant information.

Through empowerment and education, women redefine standards and strive for holistic wellness in every aspect of life.