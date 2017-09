A MAN was arrested for possession of illegal drugs during a drug-bust operation in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City on Friday, September 1.

Michael James Johnson, 32, yielded P177,000 worth of shabu during the operation at around 12:15 AM.

According to Chief Insp. Christopher Navida, the suspect can dispose 50 to 70 grams of shabu every week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson is now detained in CCPO pending the filing of charges against him.