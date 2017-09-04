Mall worker returns P59K cash to owner

Despite needing money for his wife’s medication, an electrical maintenance worker assigned in a Lapu-Lapu City Mall chose to return P59,000 cash to the owner Monday morning.

Kerwin Cariaga found P59,000 cash near the Island Central Mall escalator late Sunday afternoon.

Cariaga sought the assistance of the mall’s manager to identify and locate the owner of the money.

A staffer of a money changer shop inside Island Central Mall identified the owner as Joel Mondares.

Cariaga and Mondares agreed to meet in the Pusok police precinct for the turnover. Senior Insp. Alden Zambrano, deputy chief of the Pusok police precinct, facilitated the turnover on Monday.

Cariaga, who admitted that he needed money for his wife’s medication, said he values honesty more than anything else.

Mondares thanked Cariaga for returning the money.

“I actually didn’t expect to get the money back. I am very grateful that Kerwin has a good heart,” Mondares said.