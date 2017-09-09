Sorongon, Kenyans rule Osmeña half marathon

CEBU-BASED runner Ruffa Sorongon and Kenyan Eric Chepsiror followed their triumphs in last month’s 448th Cebu Province Anniversary Run by taking the top plums in the premier 21-kilometer division of yesterday’s Don Sergio Osmeña Sr. Run at the Cebu City Sports Center.

The 26-year-old Sorongon who is a native of Sultan Kudarat, breasted the tape in one hour, 29 minutes and 12 seconds, outlasting her fellow Spectrum Runners Club teammate Lizane Abella (1:31:12) who wound up second in the 21K female category.

“Enjoy g’yud kaayo ang race kay daghan ang nangapil. Wala man hinuon ko mag-struggle sa race kay nindot man ang rota (I really enjoyed the race because there were a lot of runners who joined. I didn’t struggle in the race because of the nice route),” Sorongon said.

Completing the top five in the 21K female category were Jenelyn Nobleza (1:36:48), Eva Mie Villarin (1:39:14) and Stephanie Soledad (1:41:40).

Also impressive was Chepsiror who took home the 21K male title in one hour, eight minutes and one second beating compatriots Lel Kipchirchir

(1:11:36) and Jackson Chirchir (1:11:52) who wound up second and third, respectively.

Meanwhile, Cebu’s Noel Tillor topped the 30-39 male category in 35 minutes and 12 seconds while veteran long distance runner Desiderio Engbino

(37:38) reigned supreme in the 40-49 male classification.

Other winners: Cherry Andrin (19:25) in the 5K female race, Moira Erediano (12:25) in the 3K female and Sandra Soliano (48:16) in the 40-49 female categories, respectively.

Meanwhile, Cebu City Sports Commission chairman Edward Hayco said that the running spectacle will now be done yearly after a six-year hiatus, to give young runners an avenue to flex their talent.

“The support of the running community was really overwhelming. Yes, it will be held yearly to give the kids from the grassroots an avenue to run. At least 600 kids from the grassroots joined the race,” Hayco said.