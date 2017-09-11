Former Mandaue councilor found dead at Santander resort

CEBU CITY–A former councilor and defeated vice mayoral candidate in Mandaue City, Cebu was found dead inside one of the rooms of a beach resort in Barangay Liloan, Santander town, 138 kilometers south of Cebu City.

A worker of Pebbles Beach Resort and Restaurant was supposed to deliver a cup of coffee to Beethoven Andaya around 7 a.m. on Monday when she saw the councilor’s body on the floor, soaked in blood.

“The room’s door was left ajar so the resort employee decided to peep into the room and saw Andaya’s body,” said PO2 Dante Deniega, investigator of the Santander Police Station.

A staff member of the beach resort immediately called the police.

Deniega said they still could not determine the circumstances behind Andaya’s death.

But he said they found near Andaya’s body a 9mm Glock pistol and bills of different denominations.

Based on the records of the beach resort, Andaya checked-in around 8 p.m. on Sunday using the name Boy Andaya. He was alone.

Deniega said employees at the resort did not hear any gun shot.

“For now, we really cannot make any conclusions yet,” the police investigator said.

Andaya, 54, served as councilor of Mandaue City for three years before he decided to run as vice mayor in 2016.

He was defeated by Vice Mayor Carlo Fortuna.

Andaya got a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of San Jose -Recoletos. He and his wife, Charlotte, have three children.