P200K reward for info on Andaya killers

MANDAUE City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing announced a P200,000 reward money for anyone who can give information leading to the arrest of the killers of former Mandaue City councilor Beethoven Andaya.

“We hope this would help the family find justice for the death of our fellow Mandauehanon, a good public servant former councilor Toben Andaya,” said the mayor.

Vice Mayor Carlo Pontico Fortuna said the City Council passed a resolution offering the P200,000 reward money from the city during the regular session yesterday afternoon.

This after they learned from police investigators who ruled out suicide in the death of Andaya.

City Councilor Malcolm Sanchez, who is the nephew of Andaya was very thankful to the city officials for offering the reward.

“Salamat g’yud kaayo, dako kaayo ni nga ikatabang sa pagpangita namo og hustisya sa kamatayon sa akong uncle,” said Sanchez in an interview with reporters late afternoon yesterday.

(Thank you very much. This will be a great help in helping us seek justice for the death of my uncle.