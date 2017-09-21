Search for article

Two barangay councilors in Tuburan yield firearms, drugs

11:45 AM September 21st, 2017

By: Agnes B. Alpuerto, September 21st, 2017 11:45 AM

 

TWO barangay councilors in the town of Tuburan were detained for illegal possession of firearms and drugs past 7 AM on Thursday, September 21.

Through a search warrant issued by Judge Jerry Dicdican of the Regional Trial Court-25, Tuburan police confiscated one unit of .38 revolver with four ammunitions from Maurice Perales.

Perales, who serves as councilor in Barangay 5, also yielded three sachets of shabu.

Emilio Castro, Jr., a councilor in Barangay Cogon, meanwhile, surrendered his .22 magnum revolver to Tuburan PNP.

The two village councilors are now detained pending the filing of charges against them.

