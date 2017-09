A MEDICAL mission spearheaded by the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) offered services to 350 residents of Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City.

About 15 doctors and 10 dentists volunteered for the event. “This is the first time that a big company like the NGCP conducted a medical mission in mandaue,” said Paknaan barangay chairman Maquias Soco.