A still unidentified man was found dead on a mountainous area in Barangay Pandan, Bogo City on Saturday afternoon.

The man, whose neck is tied on a tree, was found by residents in the area past 2 PM on Saturday.

According to PO2 Neiz Efdel of Bogo City police, the body is already in the state of decomposition.

Police are still conducting investigation on the identity of the man and on the circumstances of his death.

More details to follow.