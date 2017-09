Two teams from Bohol won in their respective categories in the Dragons in Argao 3 Dragon Boat Competition at the Terra Manna Argao in barangay Poblacion, Argao town Saturday afternoon.

The Bohol Paddlers Association won the open short boat category with a time of one minute and 30.89 seconds.

The Dauis Wild Dragons topped the open boat category with a time of 01:35.05.

Meanwhile, Barangay Langtad defended its title in the barangay short boat.