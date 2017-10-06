11 cops with pending cases assigned to traffic duties

ELEVEN police officers who are facing administrative cases and are under the Regional Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit in Central Visayas (PHAU-7) have been deployed for traffic management duties on Friday.

The police officers were turned over to the Cebu City Police Office’s Fuente Police Station where they would be detailed to man and assist traffic in the city.

“Most of the personnel have a case of absence without official leave (Awol), grave misconduct, and less grave misconduct,” said Senior Insp. Andres Alpas, PHAU-7 chief.

Chief Supt. Jose Mario Espino, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) chief, led the turnover ceremony at the Fuente Police Station.

Espino also warned the police officers to do their jobs well or there would be consequences for not doing them well.

“They should take the work seriously. Pag wala sila they will be marked absent. At may sanction,” Espino said.

Aside from that, the traffic equipment like reflectorized vests, reflectorized gloves and raincoats were also distributed to the police officers.