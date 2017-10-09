CPDRC inmates’ visiting rights suspended

High-profile prisoners Sanchez, Fernandez placed in isolation for phone violations

VIOLATIONS of two high profile prisoners at the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) coupled with the confiscated contraband including illegal drugs during a greyhound operation last week prompted Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III to suspend all visiting rights of all inmates in the facility.

As of yesterday, visiting privileges of all 3,541 detainees housed in the penitentiary were suspended after Leodegreco “Greco” Sanchez, the son of the late vice governor Gregorio Sanchez, was caught texting and carrying a cell phone inside his cell.

Inmates are not allowed to have and use cell phones inside the CPDRC.

CPDRC Task Force member Roberto Legaspi said that this was the second incident where a high-profile inmate was caught using a cell phone inside his cell in four days.

Legaspi was referring to Joavan Fernandez, who was caught using a cell phone inside his cell last Friday, as the first incident.

Fernandez, the adopted son of former Talisay mayor and now Councilor Socrates “Soc” Fernandez, is serving 50 years in prison for illegal possession of firearms and explosives, and another 36 years for abducting and mauling two vulcanizing shop workers whom he suspected of stealing a spare tire of his father’s car in 2008.

In Leodegreco Sanchez’s case, Legaspi said that reports of his having a cell phone inside his jail cell was confirmed by his sister, former Provincial Board Member Grecilda “Gigi” Sanchez-Zaballero.

Legaspi said that Gigi Sanchez informed Davide yesterday that her brother, who is considered a high-profile inmate, texted her at past 11 p.m. on Sunday.

“Greco is in isolation right now. We deployed a team to inspect Greco to see if he has more cell phones with him. And starting today, the visits are canceled until further notice. (We’ll be conducting investigations) because someone keeps supplying Greco cell phone,” he added. In an earlier interview, the former acting warden of CPDRC also revealed that Greco, who was detained for complaints on illegal possession of more than three firearms, a non-bailable offense, was caught twice before for having a cell phone inside his cell. He was also placed in isolation as penalty for violating jail rules and regulations.

Greco was placed in CPDRC last September 5 after spending one month in Tuburan District Jail in the northwestern town of Tuburan.

Legaspi said that suspending the visiting privileges of all inmates was one way the CPDRC officers can impose discipline upon the latter.

During last week’s greyhound operation, visiting rights of 60 inmates in jail cells where the contraband were found were earlier suspended.