Dela Rosa “thankful” for Cardinal Vidal’s practical views

“Mao toy Cardinal nga tinood naka-apak sa lupa ug nakahibalo sa tinood nga situation sa atong nasod (He was a one of a kind Cardinal because his feet were on the ground and he was aware of the real situation of the country).”

This was the comment of Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa on Cebu Archbishop Emeritus Ricardo Cardinal Vidal’s passing on Wednesday.

Dela Rosa was in Cebu for a series of activities of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas.

Dela Rosa said that Vidal is not like most the members of the Catholic Church who keep on criticizing the war on drugs of the present administration.

“Pasalamat ta nga naa tay Cardinal nga parehas niya og views nga very practical. Although wala siya totally niuyon, pero wala sab siya nikontra sa atong gihimo nga war against drugs. (We are thankful to have had a Cardinal like him whose views were very practical. Although he did not totally agree on the war on drugs, he didn’t openly say he was against it), said dela Rosa.

Dela Rosa urged the public to pray for the soul of the prelate.