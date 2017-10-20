Tom: Deputy mayors can’t sign checks but can only call meetings

“TECHNICALLY, there is no such thing as deputy mayors.”

This was the reaction of Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña on the case filed by retired National Bureau of Investigation Regional director Florencio Villarin against him, 10 councilors and Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella for appointing councilors as deputy mayors.

Osmeña said he merely sought the help of his councilors to solve the problems in the barangays.

“My job is to serve the best way I can and I need all the talent I can get,” he said.

Osmeña explained that it is his job to utilize the ability of the people around him. Councilors, he said, are more familiar with the problems of the barangays thus additional assignments were given to them in order to help look for solutions to these problems and concerns.

He questioned why Villarin is saying it is a crime when he is doing what is appropriate for situations.

“I’m just using my head, is that a crime?” he said.

He said the deputy mayors are not allowed to sign checks or disburse public funds. They can only call for meetings.

He said the case is politically motivated and said Villarin is a perennial loser who kept on running for congress.

He also claimed that Villarin once asked him for an endorsement, which he refused.

“That might be one of the reasons why he’s angry at me,” he said.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, who was appointed deputy mayor last September 22, said he still hasn’t seen the complaint.

He added that he was only doing his job to help his fellow Cebuanos and the government of Cebu as well.

“As a city councilor, it’s my moral obligation to assist my city government,” said Tumulak. /Silliman University Intern Alven Marie Timtim