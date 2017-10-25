UK alerts citizens vs travel to southern Cebu, Mindanao

The United Kingdom Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has issued an advisory against travel to Dalaguete and Badian towns in southern Cebu “due to the threat of terrorism.”

“Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in the Philippines, including in Manila. Terrorist groups continue to plan attacks and have the capacity and the intent to carry out attacks at any time and anywhere in the country, including in places visited by foreigners, like airports, shopping malls, public transport, including the metro system, and places of worship,” the travel advisory posted in the UK website read.

It also warned against travel to western and central Mindanao and Sulu because of “terrorist activity and clashes between the military and insurgent groups.”

It also advised against all but essential travel to the rest of Mindanao excluding Camiguin, Dinagat and Siargao Islands, and Central Visayas, including Siquijor and Dumaguete.

No threat monitored

But according to the Philippine National Police in Central Visayas, it has not monitored any terror threat in the region.

“As to the guidance of the Regional Director (Chief Supt. Jose Mario Espino), we don’t take this as something na balewalain (to disregard or ignore).

But we should look at it in a positive manner, that we will still conduct business as usual,” said Regional Intelligence Division (RID-7) chief, Senior Supt. Jonathan Cabal.

He also said the travel advisories issued by other embassies have also not been lifted yet. The intelligence chief said the police have been on alert level 2 status.

“Kapag level two, may intent. We cannot deny the intent of other people (to inflict harm). But the capability is being monitored. Of course our security preparations are already in place,” Cabal said

He also said there is close coordination with their counterparts in the Armed Forces.

Badian

Meanwhile, Badian town Vice Mayor Fructuoso Caballero said he cannot blame the UK for issuing the travel advisory but gave his assurance that his town was peaceful.

“I cannot blame the UK for issuing a travel advisory for Badian, especially if they are basing their actions from their intelligence unit, but we’re also assuring everyone that it is safe, for now, to come here to Badian,” Caballero said.

According to the vice mayor, there have been no reports of kidnapping of foreign nationals in Badian.

“So far, there’s none, but we are urging our constituents to remain vigilant and not to hesitate to report anything unusual to the right authorities.”

Badian, a third class municipality located 90 kilometers southwest of Cebu City, is famous for its canyoneering activities.

“As long as the canyoneering is there, and safety and peace remains, more people will flock to Badian,” he added.

Dalaguete

Dalaguete Tourism Officer Victor Caruz remained optimistic about an increase in the influx of tourists before the year ends.

“We are not expecting the tourists to decline because not only on what we experience last May (when the UK also issued a travel advisory), but this week is semestral break for most schools and the holidays are near so more tourists will want to go to the countryside to rest,” he said.

Caruz, however, said they also sent out alerts to visitors or tourists arriving in town regarding the travel advisory issued by the UK.

“We’re coordinating with the tourism police in Dalaguete to inform every tourist in town about the travel advisory. We’re not preventing anyone from visiting Dalaguete, but we’re alerting them about the recent travel advisory,” he added.

Tourism

Local tourism stakeholders were unfazed by the latest UK travel advisory.

Alice Queblatin, president of the Cebu Association of Tour Operations Specialists (Catos), said Cebu has consistently shown that it is a safe place to visit and that the government is in full control.

“Honestly, these advisories have been there before, and visitors don’t ask about it anymore,” she said in a text message to Cebu Daily News.

Provincial Tourism Officer Joselito Costas, meanwhile, said they are closely monitoring 14 towns in the south.

So far, four towns have given feedback through their police, including Argao, Oslob, Samboan and Alegria.

“The situation is normal and there are no tourist incident reports at this time. We also have coordinated with CPPO (Cebu Provincial Police Office) for real-time updates,” he said.

Edilberto Mendoza, Catos past president, said this is a new challenge for Cebu and the rest of Central Visayas, but he is confident that stakeholders can get over this just like before.

“I actually anticipated this following the deaths of the Mautes in Marawi City. I just don’t know why the southern part of Cebu is included. Perhaps because there had been terrorist sightings before,” he said.

Carlo Suarez, president of the Hotels, Resorts, and Restaurants Association of Cebu (HRRAC), expressed his confidence in the Philippine National Police (PNP) to handle the situation.

“Our police and military forces continue to be vigilant and proactive in dealing with these threats to ensure that Cebu’s tourism continues to be safe for our local and foreign visitors at all times,” he said.