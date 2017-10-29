BADIAN WINS

She got a crown on her birthday.

Apriel Smith, who represented the municipality of Badian, won the Binibining Cebu 2017 held last night, October 28, at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

The 22-year-old stunner bested 53 other ladies after highlighting “values and time” during the final question-and-answer portion.

Only one question was asked to the top five candidates. They had 45 seconds to answer.

The question was, “What is the important life lesson that a millennial should learn and why?” “One thing I can share with you — the man of my whom I can called my father passed away. His peaceful goodbye changed my perspective in life. The value of family and time. Time is gold. Cherish and embrace time with your family. We never know when our time is up,” Smith answered.

Smith, 22, is not a newbie in the world of pageantry. She is also a professional model.

Her previous titles were Miss Dumanjug 2011, Ms. Cebu City Olympics 2012, Sinulog Festival Queen 2012, and Miss Badian 2015.

Judges during the coronation were Charo Santos Concio, chief content officer of ABS-CBN Corporation; Anton San Diego, editor in chief of the Philippine Tatler; Angelito Banayo, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (Meco); Rolly Macaset, general manager of TransAire Development Holdings Corporation and consultant in the Office of the President at San Miguel Corporation; Miss Earth 2016 Katherine Elizabeth Espin; Jacqueline Tan Sainz, president of Miss Asia-Pacific International; and Frederic Go, president and chief operating officer of Robinsons Land Corporation.

Her crown was made of 16-carat diamonds, 47-carat emeralds, 66-carat rubies, 30-carat blue sapphires, 25-carat white sapphires, 8-carat sardonyx to 14,000 Italian gold. Fashion designer Cary Santiago’s inspiration behind the crown is Cebu’s colorful, vibrant history and culture including the nine cities of this island. Other winners are Samantha Ashley Lo of Asturias (Binibining Cebu–Tourism 2017), Maria Gigante of Bantayan (Binibining Cebu–Charity 2017), Ingrid Elizabeth Gerodias of Minglanilla (first runner-up), and Kathleen Mae Lendio of Danao City (second runner-up).