Pressure on at DPS on use of hauling budget

WITH garbage reduction programs set to be in place, Cebu City Hall’s Department of Public Services (DPS) has been pressured not to fully use their proposed budget for garbage hauling services next year.

The DPS has proposed a P313 million budget for its privatized hauling services for next year. Another P65.4 million is also proposed for the rental of heavy and other equipment which includes the leasing of garbage trucks to do garbage collection for 24 hours a day.

During yesterday’s budget hearing with the DPS, Councilor Margarita Osmeña, head of the City Council’s committee on budget and finance, put pressure on DPS officials as well as deputy mayor on public services, Councilor Eugenio Gabuya Jr., about city garbage that have to be dumped in a private landfill.

She recalled that several years back, the city was able to reduce its garbage production by as much as 40 percent when the city strictly implemented segregation of wastes at source.

“You’re asking for P300 million. That’s a lot. That’s P1 million a day. Hopefully, that will not have to be fully used if the reduction programs will be put into place,” she said.

Among the waste reduction program set to be in place is the establishment of a centralized materials recovery facility (MRF) inside the closed Inayawan landfill.