Two people hurt in Danao shooting, assailants still at large

Two men remain at large after shooting two people in Danao City, Thursday afternoon.

The victims, Gilbert Avila and 16-year old Anna (real name withheld), 16, both from Barangay Poblacion, Danao City, sustained gunshots wounds on their backs when two unidentified motorcycle-riding assailants fired shots at them.

Residents in the area rushed the victims to Cebu Provincial Hospital-Danao City.

According to SPO1 Arnold Labini of Danao City Police, they have yet to determine the motive of the shooting.

A hot pursuit operation is underway.