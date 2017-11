A 3-year-old boy died after he was hit by a tricycle in Tabogon town, Cebu early morning on Thursday, November 2.

According to PO2 Aldwin Pepito of Tabogon Police Station, the boy crossed the street and was hit by the tricycle driven by 23-year-old Anton Lucañas.

The boy was rushed to the nearest hospital but was declared dead on arrival due to severe head injuries.

Lucañas, who is from Bogo City, is now detained at Tabogon Police precinct pending the filing of charges against him