Love that look

Ready to stock up on this season’s must-haves?

Robinsons Specialty Stores Inc. (RSSI) showcased its Autumn/Winter 2017 collection for the its top fashion brands Topman, Topshop, Burton Menswear London, Dorothy Perkins and G200, in a recent styling event held at The Pig and Palm.

RSSI prides itself in offering diverse fashion trends and ideas to meet the everyday man and woman’s need.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Robinsons is always up and about in leading the way for a unique offering for each market. We are really excited for our shoppers and finally these items are now off the racks,” says RSSI Marketing Manager Cristine Tamayo.

Robinsons has set itself apart by being the country’s mall for the discriminating and the chic, opulent and the smart, those tired seeking rest and leisure, and the traveller looking to stay home and still enjoy the wonders of much wider world.

“We are always aiming to have the best in our stores,” says Tamayo. “These brands will comprise a truly unique and exciting mix

that the shoppers will immediately and easily recognize. This is all about the distinct advantage of being first in knowing which look appeals to you.”

DOROTHY PERKINS

It’s all about the party. Patent and holographic materials sit alongside velvet clutch bags as well as heel shapes have been updated hinting towards the look of the eighties. Sequins makes an early appearance on one-shoulder dresses, party wear was never this fun with dresses of exaggerated sleeves and ruffled details in luxurious fabrics.

Red is the key as it is featured all throughout on varying shades from burgundy, crimson and tomato. Customized denim is set against dark tones while dresses and draped skirts hold the trend for the season.

BURTON MENSWEAR LONDON

The season sees the launch of The Smart Collection, embracing sartorial elegance and innovation for the modern man on the move. Renewed herringbone patterns and heritage checks ground the smart and nostalgic trend. Flannel suits and plush bombers infuse a tactile luxury creating a stylish appeal to build on an accessible, modern and exciting pieces.

Tapered denims and jackets feature alongside smart checks and graphic sweats, a nod to the cold season ups the ante towards contemporary workwear.

All nostalgic echoing that modern British sartorial feel, Burton Menswear London offers premium comfort equipped with considered technical details.

G2000

Leading the pack is the Hong Kong brand G2000, whose diverse innovation of lightweight, no fussy ironing and multi-functional clothing makes life easy. Good for the active person who wants to glide gracefully from home, to work, to parties and hitting the streets.

From the office to a ladies’ night-out, the Multi-Way Blouse can be worn from the inside out. Wardrobe-friendly and multifunctional, it is a single top that can be transformed into three different styles.

The Packable Lights is a collection of water repellent fabric that’s lightweight and can be conveniently folded into small compartments. Ideal for the regular traveller, the design is made light and easy all with its storage-available appeal.

Pure cotton that is lightweight, their Non-Ironing Shirt is made with advanced garment dipping technology that’s single-sew, creating a sense of leisure fashion at the same time serving its purpose of functionality. Because the importance of having a good suit will never outweigh that of an equally worthy shirt.

TOPSHOP

The Topshop lady lives in the reality wearing her clothes in her own individual way. The looks can be that of the rocker chick, a pretty girl, or the stylist.

The ultimate in nonchalance, The Stylist is all about the tailoring on boxfresh trainers and sleek leather slider. Never the casual girl and can rarely be seen in denim, she pairs hero pieces as her daily garb of pinstriped mensy shirting, cashmere blend knits and tailored trousers. It is all about owning premium jersey tees in grey marl, white and camel to wear on trophy skirts.

The Pretty Girl is drawn to heritage checks, Bloomsbury florals and soft pastels. With subtle retro influence the look is all about feminity and modern romance. On a casual day you can see her pairing that lace trim blouse with flare jeans on sling backs.

Identifiable with her undone, grungy style that is cool without really trying is The Rocker Chick. Teeming with love worn denim, leather jackets and velvet mini dresses, the rocker girl on special occasion will turn up in a slim-cut tux finished with a minimalist 90s flare.

The well-worn leather biker, retro band tee and black skinny jeans captures her everyday uniform.

TOPMAN

Sizing up the man, Topman explores with shape and silhouettes capturing modern street culture and retro sportswear across key trends.

The look of the Terrace Boys and the Youth Clash explores at the nostalgic sportswear such as the 90s graphic sports tees, zipup track tops and oversized football scarves.

Mixing subcultural references, the look merges punk and skate focusing on individuality through styling. Stripes, shadow checks, and ginghams are elevated by patchwork and splicing.

Prevalent looks as seen on the runways is the Outdoor Noir whose core colors are bright pops of purple, red and orange.

Fabric consists of tactile tech fabrics, updated nylons, compact jerseys, and opaque finishes. This trend brings in an essence of remixed clubwear with a utility and outdoor sport aesthetic.

Cozy with oversized jackets on joggers and shape trousers, Check Mate creates a layered fusion on textures. Knitted patterns clashes with floral prints create a fusion on layered textures and accents of spiced and rich colors form the basis of the palette.