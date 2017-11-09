Groups sign pact on family planning

Government agencies and members of the private sector pledged to support the full implementation of Republic Act 10354 or the Responsible Parenthood and Reproductive Health (RPRH) law, during the 2nd National Family Planning Conference held in Cebu City yesterday.

Department of Health (DOH) Undersecretary Herminigildo Valle led officials from other government agencies and civil society groups in signing the pledge of commitment done five years after the law was signed and about a month after revised Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) were issued in compliance with a Supreme Court order.

Valle said DOH awaits advice from the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) on which contraceptives are considered non-abortifacient, or those that do not lead to or cause spontaneous abortion, before going full swing on the law’s implementation.

The FDA is now evaluating a total of 51 contraceptives and is expected to issue a resolution on the matter soon. Commodities found to be non-abortifacient will be issued Certificates of Product Registration.

Once this is done, Valle said DOH will roll out the RPRH programs which include the free distribution and delivery of contraceptives and commodities in barangay health centers and other facilities.

“There’s really a need for this program as it is a priority of the President. At the same time, a very good basis on our growing population that cannot be supported by their families,” he said.

Valle pointed out that the Philippines has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in Asia due to cases of multiple pregnancies and women getting pregnant at a very young age, making them prone to complications.

Among other things, the revised IRR states that any health care service provider who fails and/or refuses to disseminate information regarding programs and services on reproductive health because of religious beliefs will not be punished for as long as they show evidence of their beliefs.