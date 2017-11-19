Search for article

Rider Omega shines in San Rem 80/80

10:15 PM November 19th, 2017

By: ., Glendale G. Rosal, November 19th, 2017 10:15 PM

RIDER Omega Pro Tri Team’s power couple in triathlon Paul Jumamil and his girlfriend Feelin Torres emerged champions in the San Rem 80/80 last Saturday in San Remigio town, north Cebu.

Torres finished the 1.8-kilometer swim, 65k bike and 14k run in four hours, one minute and one second to rule the 80/80 women’s race while

Jumamil dominated the men’s side by clocking 3:18.26.

Their teammates Kim Andrew Remolino and Karen Andrea Manayon, on the other hand, lorded the 40/40 race in their long distance race debut.

In all, the vaunted Cebu-based triathlon team bagged eight titles in the race organized by Cornerstone Group and Game Multisports.

Remolino finished the race in 1:39.55 while Manayon clocked 1:58.01 in the 40/40 race. Both Manayon and Remolino are members of the Philippine Triathlon Team.

Other winning triathletes from Rider Omega Pro Tri Team in the 80/80 race were Sean Yu (15-19 years old category), Banjo Norte (20-24), June Marq Ocaña (40-44) and Christopher Capistrano (30-39).

