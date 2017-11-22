Will PGT season 6’s grand champion come from Cebu?

IS IT time for Cebu to have its first Pilipinas Got Talent (PGT) grand champion?

A three-day live audition was held at the SM Seaside City Cebu from Nov. 20 to 22 to search for the next set of finalists of PGT Season 6 airing January 2018 on ABS-CBN network.

Kapamilya stars Angel Locsin, Robin Padilla, Vice Ganda and ABS-CBN’sStarmaker Federico “Freddie” M. Garcia (known as FMG) serve as the panel of judges.

Before the live audition started last Monday, Cebu Daily News together with other members of Cebu’s entertainment press interviewed the four judges. So, what exactly are they looking for from the auditionees?

Garcia, who has been part of PGT since the first season in 2010, said he wants to see something they haven’t seen before.

“Something not complicated. Kasi ‘yun ‘yung pinakamahirap hanapin, ‘yung hindi pa nakikita. We are going to try and search for that talent,” Garcia said.

Vice Ganda advised performers to give their best and perform like it’s already the grand finals.

“Ayaw namin na mag-aksaya ng panahon dahil sa dami ng mag o-audition. Ang gusto namin makita yung pang grand finals na level of performance. Kasi kung hindi ino-no na namin agad,” he added.

He believes that Cebuanos are a talented set and is hoping to have a grand champion from Cebu this season.

“Sobrang daming mahuhusay dito. Dito sa Cebu masarap magpa-audition kasi ang daming talent na talagang magagaling,” he added.

Padilla, for his part, saidhe wants to see patriotic performances.

“Mahalaga siyempre kung paano nila mapapakita ang kultura. Ang talent kasi pwede mong gamitin na medium,” he said.

Locsin said she has high expectations of Cebuanos.

“Kagaya ng sinabi ni Vice, itong Cebu kasi is known na maraming magaganda at talented, at saka may pleasing personality pa. Mataas ang expectations ko dito. Baka andito na ang susunod na grand winner ng Pilipinas Got Talent,” she said.

So far, no Cebuano has won the reality talent search.

The past PGT winners are Jovit Baldivino (Season 1), Marcelito Pomoy (Season 2) at Maasinhon Trio (Season 3), Roel Manlangit (Season 4), and Power Duo (Season 5).

This PGT Season 6, the grand winner will win P2 million.

This season also offers something new: Toni Gonzaga is going to be the co-host of Billy Crawford.

Luis Manzano did the hosting duties with Crawford for the past five seasons.

“Oo nga, parang naligaw ako sa PGT family. Very surprised and overwhelmed to be part of this family,” Gonzaga said.

Gonzaga said she has already worked with the same team and production, in shows like “The Voice” and “Pinoy Big Brother.”

“It’s like being reunited with your family again,” she said.