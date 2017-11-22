From ‘trendjacking’ to targeting the ‘frog generation’

CDN CONVERSATIONS: ‘DIGITAL MARKETING: TRENDS, INSIGHTS AND INNOVATION’

Have you ever heard of “trendjacking”?

According to Eugene Demata, chief creative officer of Campaigns and Grey, it is a popular technique among advertisers wherein they hop on small or major social media trends or buzz in order to bolster their brand.

ADVERTISEMENT

During yesterday’s CDN Conversations 5 at the Cebu City Marriott Hotel, Demata showed some interesting examples of trendjacking like when Facebook went down for a couple of minutes.

Immediately then, Kitkat posted a screenshot of the unresponsive Facebook on its Twitter account with the caption “Look who’s having a break now.” Kitkat’s popular catchphrase is “Have a break. Have a Kitkat.”

But just like any advertising technique, Demata cautioned attendees of yesterday’s forum, which had the theme “Digital Marketing: Trends, Insights and Innovations,” that trendjacking could also be a problem.

“Trendjacking if done right will work. It can be very good. But it can also backfire. So ingat-ingat lang po tayo (let’s be careful),” he told over 100 advertisers, marketing managers, advertising managers and representatives from different businesses in Cebu.

Demata explained that marketing and advertising trends now have become multi-screened and that their target is the “frog generation” or those that hop through different screens in consuming content — from mobile phones, laptops, desktops, tablets, television and other screens.

But while it may be good for brands to be present in all screens they can reach, it is wise to choose what would best deliver your brand.

“I’d rather if you have a budget, have a very strong digital strategy, strong insights, and just choose wisely. It’s okay to be present in all screens. But it is also wise to choose the best screen na bagay sa produkto mo (that will fit your product),” he said.

Aside from trendjacking, Demata showed different other ways of digital marketing tools that brands can use. These include memes, videos, user-generated contents, listicles or list articles, and applications.

But trendjacking, he said, is one of the the most “trending” type of content now.

Demata also gave tips on how contents, in whatever form they may be, could successfully reach and engage your target audiences. He said content should be “brave but witty, playful, authentic, in context and experimental.”

Create a trend

“Content needs to be created that it should hit the right chord. Your brand purpose must be clear or you’ll end up jumping on all screens just for the sake of it. Don’t just follow trends. Create your own trend,” he said.

Asked by a participant on a certain formula on making a brand’s content click, Demata said there is no black-and-white recipe for this.

Sometimes, it’s about luck, he admitted.

But he said though that it is important not to alienate your target market by serving them with a typically packaged ad, as this could immediately turn off your consumers.

The battle now is on who could generate the “weirder” advertisement, added Demata, who oversees all creative output for both Manila and Cebu offices of Campaigns and Grey.

He also used to be the executive creative director of DM9JaymeSyfu, which was dubbed as the “most creative agency in the Philippines” under his watch.