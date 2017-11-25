Late Ermita chief’s backers urged: Stay calm, trust cops

Stay calm, trust the police and let them do their job.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, deputy mayor for peace and order, made this call on Saturday to the public especially to the supporters of the late Ermita Barangay Captain Felicisimo “Imok” Rupinta.

Tumulak said he made the call as allies and supporters of Rupinta wanted police to quickly solve the case on the killing of the barangay chief.

“We would like to request other political groups, supporters ni Kap Rupinta to stay calm. Salig lang tanan sa kapulisan (We would like to request other political groups, supporters of Barangay Captain Rupinta to stay calm. We should all trust the police [to do their job]),” said Tumulak amid the arrest of Jimmy Largo, one of the suspects in Rupinta’s killing.

He said that the investigation should be entrusted to the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

Tumulak said that some of Rupinta’s supporters would want to know the suspects.

He also said that he would want those supporters to end speculations about the killing of Rupinta.

Instead of speculating, Tumulak instead encouraged those who had information about the crime to cooperate with the police.

“Civillans, if naa mo information, please cooperate to the police. Para wala g’yud samok ang kaso ni Imok,” Tumulak said.

(To the civilians, if you have information [about the ambush], please cooperate with the police for the smooth investigation of the case of Imok.)

He said he understood that the village chief had been loved and supported by a lot of people, but it would be better for them to avoid meddling in the investigation.

Chief Supt. Jose Mario Espino, PRO-7 chief, is also encouraging the public, especially those who had information on the other suspects in the killing of the late Ermita barangay captain, to divulge the information of the other suspects.

Espino also called on the suspects to surrender since the police are already pursuing them.

“Alam na namin yun alleged mastermind at on the run na siya (We had already identified the mastermind, who is now on the run),” Espino said.