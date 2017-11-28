ROUTE CHANGED

To avoid causing traffic congestion, SRP won’t be used as route for Milo Marathon

The route for the 42-kilometer race of the 41st National Milo Marathon Grand Finals in Cebu City was changed to avoid causing traffic congestion in Cebu City.

This was confirmed by organizer Ricky Ballesteros after the Cebu City government issued a memorandum last October to spare the South Road Properties (SRP) and the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) from being used as a route for fun runs and marathons to prevent traffic congestion.

“I was expecting this already,” said Ballesteros in an interview after a coordination meeting with the volunteers and other government agencies that will take part in the massive foot race that will be held on Dec. 3 featuring around 20,000 runners.

“I experienced the traffic jam at the SRP first hand when we went to Talisay City. There was heavy traffic just because of a motorcycle that broke down in the middle of the road. There was a domino effect. Maybe our city government wants to avoid that kind of scenario.”

Ballesteros explained that closing the SRP will really affect traffic, especially with the ongoing construction of an underpass along N. Bacalso Avenue.

Divert to Mandaue

The new route for the 42k distance will use streets in Mandaue City.

Ballesteros met with Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing, who gave the green light to use the city’s streets.

“I am very happy that when we changed the route, I was able to talk to Mayor Luigi Quisumbing. He was very supportive and he was happy that the 42k race will pass there,” Ballesteros said.

The race will start at the front of the Cebu Normal University along Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City.

The 42k participants will have to pass through Escario Street, Gorordo Avenue, Salinas Drive down to SM City Cebu through Pope John Paul II

Avenue. From SM City Cebu, runners make a right to S. Osmeña Road going to Plaza Independencia for the first turning point at Fort San Pedro.

From Fort San Pedro, runners will have to go back to SM City Cebu and head up north to Talamban through Banilad Road in Mandaue City. The runners will then use ML Quezon Avenue in Barangay Cabancalan straight to AC Cortes Avenue until the foot of the old Mandaue-Mactan Bridge before heading back to the finish line at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) through the North Reclamation Area.

According to Ballesteros, the new route will be a bit tougher since there are uphill portions unlike the SRP, which is relatively flat.

The Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (Aims) and the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) allowed the use of the new route, but it will not be accredited since the one it measured last month was the route through the SRP.