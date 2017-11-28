‘Divas Live in Cebu’ tomorrow night



YOU’VE watched them perform during ABS-CBN’s Sunday noontime show, “ASAP.” On November 30, they will perform for the Cebu audience at the IEC Convention Center in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City, for an evening concert.

Titled “Divas Live in Cebu,” the show will feature the Divas namely: Angeline Quinto, KZ Tandingan, Kyla and Jaya.

”This is the kick-off activity for the World AIDS Day celebration in Cebu City,” said ABS-CBN Cebu’s Adrian Diongzon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diongzon also confirmed that Erik Santos and Cebu’s Anna Fegi-Brown will be the guest performers.

Tickets are available at Cebu Plus Office, IC3 Office, City Time Square, Ayala Concierge Booth, and SM Customer Service. Ticket prices are P3,000 (SVIP), P2,500 (VIP), P1,800 (Gold), P1,000 (Silver) and P500 (General Admission).

On December 1, there will be a designers’ edition for “Say it with a Teddy Bear” at Paseo Ciudad in Ayala Center Cebu.

There will be 16 Cebuano designers who will dress up teddy bears with their own collections. These designers include Dexter Alazas, Edwin Alba, Edwin Ao, Celine Borromeo, Yves Camingue, Edward James Castro, Hanz Coquilla, Rei Escario, Fida, Dino Lloren, Jongz

Loquinario, Jerrick Macasocol, Philip Rodriguez, Humberto Villegas, Philipp Tampus and Cary Santiago.

Diongzon said the campaign is for children and women living with human immunodeficiency virus ( HIV).

On December 2, “La Luna Sangre” star and singer Tony Labrusca, will lead the World AIDS Day Run at Ayala Center Cebu.

There are three categories: 3km, 6km and 12km.