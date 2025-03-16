Tagbilaran underdogs beat Cesafi’s top squads for CVIRAA gold

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Against all odds, the PMI Colleges Sailors of Tagbilaran City pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the region’s high school basketball history, dethroning Cebu’s powerhouse teams to win their first-ever CVIRAA basketball championship on Saturday night, March 15, in Bayawan City, Negros Oriental.

With their backs against the wall in every game, the underdog Sailors shocked the basketball scene by taking down two of Cebu’s most dominant programs—schools that had long been the face of basketball excellence in the region.

Few believed PMI had a real shot at the gold medal. After all, they were up against Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, the Cesafi high school champions and former Palarong Pambansa gold medalists, in the semifinals.

READ: CVIRAA 2025: Bohol allocates over P15M to aid athletes, coaches

But the Sailors had other plans. They stunned the favored Magis Eagles in a 79-65 upset, sending shockwaves throughout the tournament.

Still, many assumed PMI’s fairytale run would end in the finals against University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars, Cesafi’s first runners-up last season.

At first, it looked like that would be the case. The Sailors found themselves down by 15 points in the final quarter, with USJ-R seemingly on its way to another title.

READ: Cebu City Niños take commanding lead as meet nears finale

However, the Sailors roared back. In a nail-biting finale, PMI erased the deficit and stunned the heavily favored Baby Jaguars with a 67-65 victory, completing their Cinderella run and capturing Tagbilaran City’s first-ever CVIRAA basketball gold.

SWEET REVENGE

For PMI head coach Mark Vincent Berdera, the win was nothing short of a dream come true.

“We never expected to beat the two best teams in Cebu high school basketball. But God is great—He made this possible for us. Without Him, we wouldn’t be here today,” Berdera said.

READ: CVIRAA: Bohol Province Bags 33 Golds as Competition Heats Up in Bayawan City

Despite being labeled as underdogs, Berdera knew they had one weapon that could turn the tide through their tough defense.

“We focused on defense because we knew they were bigger and stronger. If we just played scared against the Cebu teams, they would have destroyed us,” he explained.

This championship also served as sweet revenge for PMI, who had fallen short against SHS-AdC in the PRISAA Regional Finals just weeks earlier.

For years, Cebu schools have dominated Central Visayas basketball. But PMI’s shocking title run may change the landscape moving forward.

“This is history. The first-ever CVIRAA basketball championship for Tagbilaran City. Maybe this is just the beginning. Now, players from Tagbilaran and Bohol know they can compete—and win—against Cebu teams,” Berdera said.

He also expressed his gratitude to PMI Colleges’ leadership, including President Atty. Angelica Brown Cloma, Director Atty. Floriezyl Echavez Podot, Sports Coordinator Edsel Burlas, and DepEd SDS Tagbilaran City Head Wil Bongalos, for their unwavering support.

UNEXPECTED WIN

Even Atty. Floriezyl Echavez Podot, a key backer of PMI’s sports programs, admitted he lost hope when USJ-R built a double-digit lead in the third quarter.

“I stopped watching the livestream. I felt bad for the boys. I thought it was over,” he said.

But when he checked the score in the final seconds, he couldn’t believe what he saw—PMI was in the lead.

“I had no idea we were making history until I saw the flood of posts online celebrating our first-ever CVIRAA gold in secondary basketball,” Podot shared.

FRUITFUL PROGRAM

PMI’s unexpected championship run was no accident—it was the result of years of preparation and a relentless belief that they could compete at the highest level.

Podot credited the school’s commitment to developing athletes, sending coaches to elite training seminars in Cebu and Manila, and offering strong incentive programs to reward champions.

“Our athletes receive incentives for every championship they win, regardless of the league, as long as they represent our school,” Podot said.

Now, as the newly crowned Central Visayas champions, PMI will carry their underdog spirit into Palarong Pambansa 2025 in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, ready to defy expectations anew.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP