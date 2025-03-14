China Bank Savings opens new branch in Mandaue, pushing forward with physical and digital innovation

In a move to enhance banking accessibility, China Bank Savings (CBS), the country’s second-largest thrift bank, has officially inaugurated its newest branch in Mandaue City, Cebu. The expansion marks another milestone in CBS’ commitment to providing modern and efficient banking services to communities across the country.

The newly relocated Mandaue City A.S. Fortuna Branch was unveiled on March 10, 2025, at the Orion Corporate Center along A.S. Fortuna and Sacris Road. This strategic relocation from its previous site on Del Rosario Street aims to offer a more convenient, accessible, and customer-friendly banking experience to residents and businesses in Mandaue and its neighboring areas.

Bringing Modern Banking Closer to You

With its upgraded facilities and improved accessibility, the new branch reflects CBS’ efforts to continuously improve customer experience. The Mandaue City branch is now just an eight-minute drive from its former location, making banking easier for long-time customers while also attracting new clients in the area.

CBS’ Retail Banking and Consumer Lending Group Head, Jan Nikolas M. Lim, emphasized the bank’s goal of catering to both individuals and businesses. “CBS’ range of products and services are tailor-fit for businesses and individuals alike. Whether you’re on the lookout for flexible savings accounts, digital banking solutions, or feasible loan options, we have got you covered,” Lim said.

The opening event was marked by a blessing and a ribbon-cutting ceremony, attended by CBS executives, business partners, and valued clients. The celebration was followed by a reception, reinforcing CBS’ strong relationships within the local community.

Investing in Financial Wellness and Employee Development

Beyond physical expansion, CBS is heavily investing in the professional development of its workforce. The bank has allocated additional resources for specialized training sessions in the Visayas and Mindanao, aimed at equipping CBS bankers with the latest financial skills to better serve customers and communities. For the Cebu team, a dedicated training session is set for later this month, reinforcing the bank’s commitment to upskilling its employees and maintaining top-tier service standards.

Additionally, CBS continues to drive financial literacy and inclusion with its Financial Wellness Initiative. The program includes free seminars on saving, budgeting, debt management, and personal finance, benefiting students, teachers, and employees across the Philippines. These efforts align with CBS’ participation in the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) financial inclusion initiatives, as well as the CBS Build and Rise nation-building project.

Redefining Customer Service with ‘Casey’

CBS is not only expanding physically but also making strides in digital banking. As part of its modernization, the bank has launched ‘Casey’, an AI-powered chatbot designed to provide 24/7 real-time assistance to customers. Developed in collaboration with Tech One Global Philippines and powered by Microsoft Copilot, Casey is available on CBS’ Facebook page and website, providing instant customer support for banking inquiries.

Unlike traditional chatbots, Casey is designed to go beyond automated responses. It engages with customers in a polite and knowledgeable manner, ensuring that interactions feel human and helpful. It also helps clients find the right banking products and connects them directly to CBS’ Customer Experience Management Department for quick assistance.

“Our partnership with Tech One Global aligns with our strategy to enhance CBS’ digital capabilities and provide a seamless banking experience. With Casey, we are making a significant leap in our digital transformation journey, reinforcing our commitment to serving our customers better,” shared CBS President James Christian T. Dee, highlighting the significance of this digital leap.

CBS’ Continued Expansion and Vision

As part of the China Banking Corporation, CBS operates a growing network of 170 branches, more than 107 APD lending centers and branch lites, and 225 ATMs nationwide. With its ongoing efforts in branch expansion and digital innovation, CBS remains steadfast in its mission to make banking easier.

The opening of the Mandaue City A.S. Fortuna Branch is just another step in the bank’s larger vision of empowering communities through accessible financial solutions, advanced digital services, and continuous education on financial wellness.

With the combination of physical and digital developments, China Bank Savings continues to deliver on its promise of ‘Easy Banking for You’. For more updates on their latest services, follow CBS on Facebook or visit www.cbs.com.ph.