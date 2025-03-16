Duterte’s ICC arrest: Quiboloy praying for ‘divine intervention’

MANILA, Philippines — Detained Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) founder and Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP) senatorial bet Apollo Quiboloy said he is “praying for Divine Intervention” after the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

He said this in a statement read by his legal counsel, Kaye Laurente, at a rally at the Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila on Saturday to call for the release and repatriation of Duterte, currently held at the International Criminal Court (ICC) detention facility at The Hague, The Netherlands.

“Unlawfulness and illegality seem to dominate today’s landscape. I am praying for Divine Intervention to protect us not only from criminals but also from those in power who should be using their authority to safeguard the Filipino people instead of oppressing and persecuting them,” Quiboloy said.

READ: Pasig court denies Apollo Quiboloy motion for house arrest

“I am horrified by the news of what transpired at Villamor Air Base, where Tatay Digong was reportedly held and coerced to fly to the Netherlands against his will to face a trial that the world knows is not necessarily legal,” Quiboloy added.

Quiboloy recalled his arrest last September at the KJC compound in Davao City.

READ: Solons seek House probe into Dutertes’ role in hiding Quiboloy

“These events are shocking to the Filipino psyche because such actions are uncharacteristic of our culture. This lack of compassion, respect, honor, and dignity displayed by our law enforcers is profoundly un-Filipino,” he said.

Duterte arrest

Duterte was arrested on Tuesday on the strength of an arrest warrant from the ICC for alleged crimes against humanity committed while the Philippines was still a member of the tribunal from November 1, 2011 to March 16, 2019.

READ: TIMELINE: Former President Rodrigo Duterte’s ICC arrest

The case was in relation to his administration’s brutal war on drugs, the ICC warrant said.

Official government data placed the death toll of Duterte’s anti-narcotics campaign at around 6,000, but human rights watchdogs estimated it could be between 12,000 and 30,000 from 2016 to 2019.

A Duterte ally, Quiboloy is facing his own cases for allegations of child abuse and human trafficking before the Quezon City and Pasig City courts, respectively.

He is currently detained at the Pasig City Jail Male Dormitory.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP