Woman caught with drugs, extort attempt

A WOMAN who claimed to have some connections in a court was arrested by Danao City police in an entrapment operation in Barangay Looc, Danao City, last Wednesday afternoon.

Chief Insp. Gerard Ace Perale of the Danao City police said the 35-year-old suspect identified as Marlyn Tundag of Barangay Sandayong Sur, Danao City, allegedly extorted P2,000 from a certain Marivic Tampon.

Tampon’s common-law partner is jailed for drug charges.

Tampon told police that Tundag name-dropped a judge and prosecutor to make her believe that she has connections that can expedite her partner’s release. She said she gave P7,500 to Tundag but Tundag demanded an additional P2,000 from her.

The police told Tampon to set up a meeting with Tundag, and they caught her accepting the P2,000.

They also caught her with two sachets of shabu in her possession. Charges of estafa and illegal drug possession are being readied against Tundag.