Moralde falters in US

SANMAN Promotion’s prized ward John Vincent “Mulawin” Moralde faltered in his debut fight in the United States after losing to WBA-NABA featherweight champion Toka Kahn “T Nice” Clary in their 10-rounder non-title showdown yesterday at the Strand Ballroom and Theater in Rhode Island, USA.

Clary stopped the Davao City native Moralde in the seventh round after the Filipino refused to leave his stool after getting bombarded by Clary with no remorse.

The loss stained the 23-year old Moralde’s erstwhile unbeaten record of 19 wins with 10 knockouts while Clary improved to 24 wins with 17 knockouts and one defeat.

Although he was not knocked down by Clary, Moralde reportedly sustained enough punishment that made him decide not to continue fighting after the seventh round.

Moralde started the bout impressively by coming out aggressively in the first two rounds. But once the 25-year old Clary found his rhythm in the ensuing rounds, the Filipino’s doom was sealed as Clary landed jarring combinations to Moralde’s head and body.

It was a tough loss for Moralde who won his three previous bouts via knockout.