Habal passenger shot down in Talisay

THE passenger of a motorcycle-for-hire (habal-habal) driver was shot dead by motorcycle-riding assailants while passing through Barangay Pooc in Talisay City at 2:30 am Monday.

SPO3 Yvonne Illustrisimo of the Talisay City police homicide section said the security guard of a subdivision near the crime scene called the police after being told of the incident by the habal-habal driver Marc Henry Abrio.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abrio recounted that the assailants tailed them and the back rider shot the victim just as they neared a darkened portion of the road.

Abrio said he told the passenger to get off since he didn’t want to be killed.

The victim fell down the road and the assailants stopped and finished him off. The police brought the victim to the hospital but he failed to make it.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds on the right side of his head and the right side of his chest.

The victim stood five foot three, was of medium build and wore black sleeveless shirt and black shorts.

His remains are still at the Talisay City District Hospital.