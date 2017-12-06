WHILE there’s no firecracker ban in Lapu-Lapu City, Mayor Paz Radaza said she is reminding city residents to be extra cautious in using firecrackers to celebrate the holidays.

Radaza ordered each barangays to submit a list of identified firecracker zones in their barangays.

She said they are targeting zero firecracker injuries for Christmas and New Year.

But Babag Barangay Captain Epifania Augusto said the ban on areas not included in the list may affect firecracker vendors in the barangay.

Supt. Rey Tiempo, deputy director for operations of the Lapu-Lapu City police said those caught lighting firecrackers in non-designed zones will be arrested.

Barangays Babag, Agus, and Caw-oy submitted their list.