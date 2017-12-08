Police Regional Office 7 to reactive Drug Enforcement Unit

The Police Regional Office (PRO-7) will now reactivate its Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) following a directive from Camp Crame after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered to include the police back to the government’s war on illegal drugs.

Chief Supt. Jose Mario Espino, the Director of PRO-7 said they received the order to reactive the DEU today.

However, before they can reactivate the DEU, Espino said they have to ensure those policemen who will be assigned to the DEU will have no derogatory records or operational lapses.

Once they will start their anti-illegal drug operations, the police will go after the “Big Fishes” in Central Visayas, Espino said.