‘VINTA’ INTENSIFIES

Now a Tropical Depression, it is forecast to hit southern Cebu this weekend

Another major weather disturbance threatens to dampen the holiday season just a few days after Tropical Storm Urduja exited the Philippines, leaving at least 41 dead and millions of pesos in damage to crops and infrastructure.

With Christmas just four days away, the low pressure area (LPA) east of Mindanao being monitored by the state weather bureau entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and morphed into Tropical Depression Vinta.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is expected to make landfall between the Caraga or Davao region sometime this evening (Thursday) to Friday morning.

Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Service Administration (Pagasa) Mactan chief Al Quiblat said Vinta seems to be different from other storms.

“Lain siya sa ubang bagyo kay pataas. Kani kay west kay dunay hanging amihan giduot nagstraight iyang dagan (This is different from other storms that usually go up. Vinta is going toward the west because there the morthwest monsoon is pushing it down so that instead of going up, it is running straight),” he said in a phone interview with Cebu Daily News.

He said Vinta is forecast to make landfall in Cebu on Friday evening or Saturday. It carries maximum sustained winds of 45 kph and gustiness of 60 kph. “Sigurado nga molandfall gyod siya base sa atong forecast. Posibleng magkasignal ang southern part sa cebu (It is certain that it will make landfall based on our weather forecast. It is possible that southern cebu would be placed under a storm signal),” he added.

As of 5 p.m. yesterday, Pagasa estimated the center of Vinta to still be at sea at 735 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, but due to effects of its outer cloud bands, storm signal no. 1 was hoisted over Surigao del Sur and Northern Davao Oriental.

Preparedness

Quiblat meanwhile urged the public, especially those residing in low lying areas and near riverbanks. “Padayon magmonitor ug dili ta mokompyansa. Mas sayo pa mas maayo ang pagpangandam (Continue to monitor the weather. It is better to start preparing early.),” he said.

Local government units have been issuing warnings to their residents to prepare for the possibility of floods and landslides, especially after the damage wrought by Tropical Storm Urduja.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) said they have given the same warnings to the towns in southern Cebu.

“We’re always under a state of preparedness. This means that we should not be complacent even if the threat is still far. Our partner agencies from the MGB (Mines and Geosciences Bureau) and DENR (Department of Environment and Natural Resources), too, already mapped out landslide-prone and flood-prone areas,” said PDRRMO chief Baltazar Tribunalo Jr.

He said that the local disaster and rescue units in the towns and component cities of Cebu province were already alerted to prepare early, continue monitoring areas prone to floods and landslides 24/7, and keep a synchronized communication with information officers from all local government offices.

“And we hope the people will be cooperative, too. This is not just about our disaster and rescue teams responding. To achieve zero-casualty, everyone in the community must participate in ensuring their safety. We don’t want to repeat what happened during Urduja,” Tribunalo added.

Cebu City preparations

Barangay captains in Cebu City are now on alert as tropical depression Vinta is expected to bring in rains in Cebu today and tomorrow.

According to Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) President Phillip Zafra, the barangay captains have been discussing since Monday about the coming weather disturbance and have already readied their preparation plans in their respective barangays.

“As usual, we are ready. Our fellow barangay captains are already aware of Vinta. Our disaster brigades in the different barangays are also ready, especially in areas that are prone to landslides and floods,” said Zafra who is also the barangay captain of Tisa.

He said the barangay disaster councils are constantly coordinating with the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) for updates on the tropical depression.

Possible evacuation, whether voluntary or forced, will be at the assessment and discretion of the barangay captains.

Designated evacuation centers are barangay sports complexes or public schools in the barangay, Zafra said.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, head of the City Council’s committee on public order and safety, urged the public to keep updated on the latest developments of Vinta through the media.

As of 5 p.m. yesterday, he said the Vinta was still forecast to pass directly through Mindanao, but Cebu is expected to experience light to moderate rains.

“If there are no changes in the forecast, we see that this tropical depression is not so alarming,” Tumulak said.

He added that Christmas decoration like series lights, especially those placed outdoors, should be turned off and kept indoors when it is raining to avoid electrocution.

Tumulak said the city has already prepositioned its heavy equipment in the mountain barangays to respond to possible emergencies; medical equipment and services are also on standby.

Pagasa Mactan weather specialist Jomar Eclarino said Cebu will experience light to moderate rains.

“Also, strong winds will be present in Cebu. This is just one of the scenarios we drew from our current weather model,” said Eclarino.

He said barring changes, Vinta may leave the Visayas region on Sunday, and fair weather may likely prevail on Monday, Christmas day.

“But as of now, the public and local disaster units are advised to regularly monitor this weather disturbance. Kay dili siya kakompyansahan (because it should not be taken for granted),” said Eclarino.

Vinta is the 22nd major weather disturbance to enter the country this year.

Towns prepare

The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) of Boljoon, located 105 kilometers southeast of Cebu City, said their counterparts in the barangay level are already on standby to respond to any eventuality.

Eutemio Ternate, Boljoon MDRRMO acting chief, told CDN yesterday that they have been continuously alerting residents in their town about the possibility of forced and massive evacuation after enjoying a week of fair weather.

Among their concerns is that the clearing of an artificial dam on the Lusopan River has not been completed and rains will likely cause flash floods.

“We made sure that they understand the urgency of this matter, even if Christmas is near. In the meantime, we are simultaneously monitoring the dam in Lusopan River as well as the track of Vinta,” Ternate said.

In November 2014, Typhoon Queenie hit southern Cebu and battered Boljoon town, leaving one dead and destroying at least 30 houses built on the banks of Lusopan River, which also overflowed at that time.

Even the northern Cebu towns are on alert.

Lani Dublin, chief of the MDRRMO in Daanbantayan said that they have alerted all stakeholders in their municipality about Vinta’s threat.

“Our early warning system is already up, and our situation is already back to normal. But we gathered stakeholders to let them understand the urgency of transferring everyone to safer places if circumstances will tell us that danger is near, and even if it’s Christmas Day,” stated Dublin.

In Bogo City, the local disaster team said residents should not wait for advisories to move to safer grounds.

“We have already trained and enabled individuals themselves the capacity to respond to any imminent danger,” said Ben Rodriguez, chief of Bogo City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office. /with reports from Inquirer.net