Search for article

Man arrested for illegal possession of guns in Talibon

SHARES:

11:27 AM December 21st, 2017

Recommended
By: Benjie B. Talisic, December 21st, 2017 11:27 AM

A man was arrested for illegal possession of firearms in Barangay Busalian, Talibon, Bohol on Wednesday evening.

Jonathan Delos Reyes, 33, from Barangay Busalin, Talibon, Bohol was arrested after a warrant was issued by Judge Azucena Credo of the Regional Trial Court Branch 101 in Talibon Bohol for illegal possession of firearms.

Police recovered a caliber 38 gun with live ammunition and a caliber 22 riffle.

Delos Reyes is now detained at Talibon Police Precinct pending the filing of charges against him.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.