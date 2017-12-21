Man arrested for illegal possession of guns in Talibon

A man was arrested for illegal possession of firearms in Barangay Busalian, Talibon, Bohol on Wednesday evening.

Jonathan Delos Reyes, 33, from Barangay Busalin, Talibon, Bohol was arrested after a warrant was issued by Judge Azucena Credo of the Regional Trial Court Branch 101 in Talibon Bohol for illegal possession of firearms.

Police recovered a caliber 38 gun with live ammunition and a caliber 22 riffle.

Delos Reyes is now detained at Talibon Police Precinct pending the filing of charges against him.