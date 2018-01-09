City Council seeks list of firefighting equipment

AS THEY commended all the fire departments, firefighters and government agencies that helped in putting out the Metro Ayala fire, members of Cebu City Council are also requesting the Cebu City Fire Department to list their on-service firefighting equipment.

This, as the City Council would want to know the capacity of the fire department in case another big fire would hit the city and if they would need more firefighting equipment to handle these kind of fire.

“Atong makita sa pagresponde sa atong mga kabombiruhan kay dugay kaayo naka deklara og fire out sa maong insidente (We saw that it took quite a while for our firefighters to put out the fire),” said Councilor Pastor Alcover in his privilege speech during Tuesday’s regular session.

He said he would want to know if the lack of equipment is one of the reasons why it took more than two days to put out the Metro Ayala fire.

He said that this has been the biggest fire of an establishment in the past years.

He said he would want the list of equipment so that the City Council could identify what equipment would be needed by the firefighters.

Representatives from the fire department were invited to the next week’s session to give the Council a clearer picture about the hazards and circumstances that might arise when a fire would happen.

The City Council also passed a resolution encouraging Mayor Tomas Osmeña through the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CCDRRMO) to provide additional response gears and equipment.