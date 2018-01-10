4 nabbed in Danao drug bust including drug lord’s ‘underling’

Four alleged drug personalities, including an underling of a big-time drug pusher, were arrested in separate anti-illegal drugs operation in Danao City, on Wednesday morning.

Madelene Enriquez, 46, and her cohort, Julis Formentera, 38, were the first to fall when police arrested them during a buy-bust operation at the house Enriquez in Barangay Poblacion in Danao City at 4 a.m.

Second to fall was Feleciano Nuñez, 38, during another buy-bust operation at 5:15 a.m inside his house in Barangay Sabang.

The third to fall was Harry Ponce Gonzales, 20, also in a buy-bust operation in Juan Luna St. in Barangay Poblacion at 6:20 a.m.

According to Chief Insp. Gerard Pelare, Gonzales allegedly worked for alleged big-time drug personality Alvin Tabla, who was killed in 2016.

Tabla was also an alleged underling of detained “drug lord” Alvaro “Barok” Alvaro, said Pelare

Alvaro is now detained at the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) after he surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation in Bohol last June 2016.

Pelare said they confiscated 39 small sachets believed to be illegal drugs worth P24,190.

The suspects are now detained at the Danao City Police precinct pending the filing of charges against them.